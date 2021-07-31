Analysts Anticipate ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ProSight Global’s earnings. ProSight Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProSight Global will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProSight Global.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 163.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProSight Global by 20.6% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ProSight Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.48.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

