Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 415,192 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

