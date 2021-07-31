Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 2,810,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

