Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,750. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 138.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $120.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

