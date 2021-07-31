Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.34 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $50.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.84 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $317.68 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

