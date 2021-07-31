Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $6.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.76 million and the lowest is $6.07 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $25.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.27 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $36.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

PINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

PINE opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.71 million, a P/E ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $20.75.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

