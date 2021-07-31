Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.55. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.79 on Friday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

