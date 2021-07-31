Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.55. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.79 on Friday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.