Analysts Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.37 Million

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post $91.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.20 million. comScore posted sales of $88.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $371.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. comScore’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 374,761 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in comScore by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in comScore by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in comScore by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

comScore stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.21.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

