Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at $172,301,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $43,960,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at $43,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

