Analysts Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,885 shares of company stock worth $1,901,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

