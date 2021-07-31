Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. 2,290,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,993. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

