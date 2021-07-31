Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.62). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $141.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,341,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $39,384,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

