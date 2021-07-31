Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce sales of $22.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.57 billion and the highest is $23.35 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $21.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $94.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.74 billion to $95.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.38 billion to $99.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

