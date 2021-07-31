Analyzing Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 26.61% 14.99% 13.29% BrainsWay -19.44% -15.38% -10.40%

This table compares Abiomed and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 17.50 $225.52 million $4.94 66.22 BrainsWay $22.06 million 6.68 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -37.33

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Abiomed and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

Abiomed currently has a consensus price target of $341.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.71%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Abiomed.

Risk & Volatility

Abiomed has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abiomed beats BrainsWay on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0, Impella LD, and Impella 5.5, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump; Impella SmartAssist platform that includes optical sensor technology for improved pump positioning and the use of algorithms that enable improved native heart assessment during the weaning process; Impella Connect, a cloud-based technology that enables secure and remote viewing of the Automated Impella Controller for physicians and hospital staffs; and OXY-1 System, a portable external respiratory assistance device. In addition, the company is developing Impella ECP, a pump for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute; Impella XR Sheath, a sheath that expands and recoils allowing small bore access and closure with Impella heart pumps; and Impella BTR, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motors and sensors. Abiomed, Inc. sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Japan, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

