Analyzing Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) & Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and Digi International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digi International $279.27 million 2.52 $8.41 million $0.28 73.86

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Risk and Volatility

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digi International has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Digi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Digi International 3.00% 2.24% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ezenia! and Digi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Digi International 1 1 6 0 2.63

Digi International has a consensus price target of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Digi International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digi International is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Digi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Digi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digi International beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc. provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand. The company also provides embedded system products under the Digi Connect, ConnectCore, and Rabbit brands; and infrastructure management products, comprising of serial servers, which offers serial port-to-Ethernet integration of devices into wired Ethernet networks; and universal serial bus solutions. In addition, it offers Digi Remote Manager, a recurring revenue cloud-based service that provides a secure environment for customers to manage their connected device deployment; Digi Wireless Design Services, which offers wireless networking product development, testing, and certification services for a range of wireless technology platforms and applications; and SmartSense by Digi for monitoring wirelessly the temperature of food and other perishable or sensitive goods, facilities or pharmacies by tracking the completion of operating tasks by employees, as well as quality control and incident management for food service, healthcare, and transportation/logistics industries. Further, the company provides professional services, such as site planning, implementation management, application development, and customer training; data plan subscriptions; and enhanced technical support services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota.

