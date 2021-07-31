Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Anaplan worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,917,364. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.20 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.