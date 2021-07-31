Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

