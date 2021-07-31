ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, ANON has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $19,213.42 and $23.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

