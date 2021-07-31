Antiample Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Antiample has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $458.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Antiample has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00796197 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00084865 BTC.

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

