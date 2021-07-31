APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.09% of APA worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,356,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1,268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 205,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 116,312 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.