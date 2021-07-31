Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22.
Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
