Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

