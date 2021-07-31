Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,469,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,800. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

