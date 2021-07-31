Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APPN opened at $116.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.86 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

