Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,440,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

