Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 146,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 308,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.86. 70,440,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

