Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

