Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

