Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.82 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

