Apron Network (APN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $1.12 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00798047 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00085744 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.