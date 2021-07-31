AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.31. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

