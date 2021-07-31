AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,953 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 420.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cohu worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,357,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Cohu by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

COHU stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

