AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Gray Television worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth about $21,188,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 196,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTN opened at $22.17 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

