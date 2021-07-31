AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of CyberOptics worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 70.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 181,880 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

CYBE opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The company has a market capitalization of $342.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

