AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,411 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Citi Trends worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

