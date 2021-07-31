AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 34,387 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3,197.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

