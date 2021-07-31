AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,402 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trupanion by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Trupanion stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.48 and a beta of 1.91. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,309,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

