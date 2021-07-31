AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SMART Global worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 151.10 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

