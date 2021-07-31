Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.34. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 110,499 shares.

RKDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.68.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

