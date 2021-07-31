Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 156.01 ($2.04). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 156.01 ($2.04), with a volume of 2,783 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.73. The stock has a market cap of £20.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

