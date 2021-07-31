Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $61.86 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

