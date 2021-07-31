Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.12% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

