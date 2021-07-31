Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.78

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.78. Ares Acquisition shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 21,491 shares.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

