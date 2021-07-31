Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Plans $0.35 Not Available Dividend

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) declared a Not Available dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.