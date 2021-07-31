Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,600 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.08. 478,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

