Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.22. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

