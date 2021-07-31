ArGo Hits Market Cap of $800,755.89 (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. ArGo has a market capitalization of $800,755.89 and approximately $12,261.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArGo has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00800225 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00039799 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

