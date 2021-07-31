Argon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $47,321.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Argon has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $47,321.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.16 or 0.99886590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.51 or 0.00818648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

