Argon One Day Volume Tops $80,936.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Argon has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $80,936.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,430,789 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

