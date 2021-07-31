Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Achieves $35,972.78

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $35,972.78 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00101448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00129185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,732.24 or 0.99932797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.82 or 0.00816137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,356,849 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.