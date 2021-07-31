Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $156.07 million and $39.58 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,959,586 coins and its circulating supply is 130,838,689 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

